I was offered money to impeach Fubara – former Rivers Speaker

Edison Ehie, former speaker of a faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly, has disclosed that he was offered money to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Ehie, who is now Chief of Staff to the governor, was majority leader of the assembly when the first move was made to impeach Fubara.

He and a few others objected the move, forcing them to break away from the majority lawmakers who are loyal to Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He had emerged speaker of the faction which got dissolved after President Bola Tinubu waded into the crisis and both Wike and Fubara camps signed a peace accord.

However, the peace move collapsed after a short period and the two camps returned to warring path.

Speaking at an event in Ahoada East area of Rivers State at the weekend, Ehie, said he was offered money to remove the governor.

Although he did not disclose the identities of those who offered him money, he said he refused to accept the offer.

“They invited me, your son, to impeach the governor and I told them clearly, I was not interested.

“They gave me all the money that was hidden before, which I rejected. And because I refused, they conspired and declared me wanted,” he said.

In 2023, the Chief of Staff was declared wanted by the police in connection with the invasion of the State House of Assembly.

In October 2023, an explosion rattled the state assembly building amidst reports of lawmakers attempting to impeach Fubara.

The Martin Amaewhule-led lawmakers had reportedly lodged criminal complaints against Ehie with the Rivers State Police Command regarding the invasion and arson of the Rivers State House of Assembly chambers by unidentified hoodlums.