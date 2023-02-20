3 arrested for forging building plan approval

The police in Edo State have arrested one Priscilla Odiondion (37) and two of her accomplices, Osaremien Enofo (28) and Cynthia Okwilagwe (26), for allegedly…

The police in Edo State have arrested one Priscilla Odiondion (37) and two of her accomplices, Osaremien Enofo (28) and Cynthia Okwilagwe (26), for allegedly forging a building plan approval of the state government.

Parading the suspects, the command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspects allegedly forged documents purported to have been signed by the Area Planning Officer of the Urban and Regional Development office, Mrs Anthonia Adams.

Nwabuzor said, “On February 13, the command’s operatives, while conducting investigation in a case of conspiracy, forgery and fraud reported by one Mrs Adams on behalf of the ministry, arrested the suspects.

He explained that Mrs Adams and her team went to the Sakpoba axis of Benin metropolis to conduct a search of buildings that were given approval before being erected and discovered one that was not given approval.

He said the owner of the building, Okafor Christian, presented approval documents to them, and that upon “a close look at them, they discovered that the documents were forged, leading to the arrest of Priscilla and her accomplices who gave the documents to Okafor.

He added that during investigation it was discovered that Priscilia falsified the documents.

Meanwhile, Priscilla denied the allegation, saying she was an agent recognised by the ministry and only prepared building approvals for the ministry.

She said, “I am an agent, I prepare building plans for people and take them to the ministry for approval. Once the plans are approved, I return them to the owners. I don’t sign and stamp approvals.”