Edo gets 274 Hajj slots, asks intending pilgrims to deposit N2.7m each

The Chairman of the Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheik Ibrahim Oyarekhua, has said that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has allocated 274 Hajj slots to the state.

Oyarekhua disclosed this over the weekend while speaking with journalists on the state’s preparations for this year’s pilgrimage to Mecca.

He said the state was over 75 per cent ready for the Hajj and that with the state government’s support they had made arrangement for accommodation, feeding and transportation, as well as other things that would make it successful in Saudi Arabia.

He explained that, “The Hajj slots given to Edo State are 274, but we are projecting 400. For now, intending pilgrims are to pay N2.7m each, but if it is higher than that, the intending pilgrims will pay the balance, and if it is less, the balance would be refunded to them within 24 hours.”

He disclosed that the first flight was scheduled to take place on May 22, by NAHCON.