22 chiefs trained in Benue

At least 22 second-class chiefs drawn from the three senatorial districts of Benue State have been trained in alternative dispute resolution methods. The capacity of…

At least 22 second-class chiefs drawn from the three senatorial districts of Benue State have been trained in alternative dispute resolution methods.

The capacity of the traditional rulers were built up on Tuesday at a workshop in Makurdi by the Nigeria Middle Belt Brain Trust (MBBT) and supported by the Institute for Integrated Transitions (IFIT).

Professor Bem Angwe, a member of MBBT, said that the workshop aimed to identify, strengthen, institutionalize and adapt best practices in grievance management at the community level.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...