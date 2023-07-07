21-year-old Wife stabbed husband to death in Bauchi

A 21-year-old woman, Maimuna Suleiman, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband, Aliyu Mohammed, to death in Bauchi State. The Bauchi State Police Command…

The Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the incident, stating that the suspect had been taken into custody.

He said the victim was pronounced dead by medical professionals due to a chest wound.

ASP Aminu Gimba Ahmed, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, stated that the command will file charges against the suspect once investigation is complete.

The statement read, “Acting on information received on 5th July 2023 at about 2340hrs, the detectives attached to the Township Divisional Police headquarters, Bauchi have arrested one Maimunatu Sulaiman ‘F’ Aged 21yrs old of Kofar Dumi area of Bauchi state for allegedly culpable homicide.

“While receiving the information from their end, the detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer immediately rushed to the crime scene at the address and took both the victim and the suspect to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi for medical attention.

“Consequently, reports obtained from medical doctors confirmed that the victim died as a result of an injury sustained on his chest, while the suspect sustained minor bruises on her stomach.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect (Maimuna Suleiman) stabbed her husband Aliyu Mohammad ‘m’ of the same address as a result of an altercation ensued between them on the 5th of July, 20223 at about 1800hrs in their matrimonial home.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having committed the crime. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Auwal Musa Mohammad, psc, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a discreet investigation to further unravel the circumstances that surround the death of the victim.

“Investigation continues, and the suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.”

