Man cuts off friend’s hands in Bauchi, bags 2 years jail

A Bauchi State magistrates’ court presided over by Haruna Abdulmumini Mamman has sentenced a 32-year-old man, Auwal Usman, to two years in prison for cutting off the hands of his friend with a machete.

The prosecutor, Inspector Yusuf Musa, earlier told the court that the defendant, of Dogon Ruwa village, Ari, in Ningi LGA, had a misunderstanding with his friend, Sabo Abduwa, which resulted in a physical fight.

He said that in the process the defendant used a machete and stabbed his friend’s hands with one completely falling down and the other dangling.

The prosecutor said Abduwa was taken to General Hospital Ningi where the remaining hand was amputated.

He noted that the offence contradicted Section 241 of the Penal Code.

The suspect pleaded guilty to the charge and pleaded leniency.

Chief Magistrate Mamman said the court was convinced that the victim lost his two hands as a result of the heinous act of the defendant which would render the victim disabled.

Mamman, therefore, sentenced him to two years in prison without an option of fine for causing grievous hurt and ordered him to pay N150,000 medical expenses spent by the victim.

