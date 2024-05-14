FEC to continue today

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) that started yesterday is expected to continue today as members were unable to conclude on some of the issues up…

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) that started yesterday is expected to continue today as members were unable to conclude on some of the issues up for deliberations.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this to State House reporters after waiting for hours for the close of the meeting.

He said: “Today’s meeting is not yet concluded; a lot of far-reaching decisions are being taken and these (decisions) will be concluded tomorrow.”

Daily Trust reports that President Bola Tinubu presided over the federal cabinet meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

S/West stakeholders meet on education

My foundation has funded 700 health entrepreneurs – Elumelu

Before the start of the meeting yesterday, Tinubu swore in two commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC).

They were Mr Fasuwa Johnson from Ogun State and Dr Amid Tadese Raheem from Osun State.

On November 8, 2023, the president appointed 20 federal commissioners in the commission with nine of them reappointed for a second term.

Before now, 17 commissioners were sworn in on March 14.

Meanwhile, the council has observed a minute of silence in honour of two deceased former cabinet members; Prof. Fabian Osuji and Chief Ogbonnaya Onu.