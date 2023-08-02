2024 hajj: IHR harps on early preparation

The Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR) has called for a quick review of this year’s hajj operations with a view to taking proactive measures that will…

The Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR) has called for a quick review of this year’s hajj operations with a view to taking proactive measures that will ensure a smooth operation for the next year’s exercise.

A statement yesterday by the National Coordinator of IHR, Ibrahim Muhammed, advised that the challenges of poor services experienced in this year’s hajj be reviewed and addressed to avoid “similar unfair experiences.”

According to him, the only way to avoid the challenges encountered, particularly in Mashaer, is to quickly and logically begin preparations for 2024 hajj in line with the newly released calendar of events by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

While commending the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its commitment to the welfare of guests of Allah, he said transporting about 95,000 Nigerians to another country and returning them back safely was not an easy task.

Hajj: NAHCON completes return flight of Nigerian pilgrims

My Hajj experience, Dhul Hijjah 1444 AH

“At the same time, housing over 2.5 million pilgrims from 163 Hajj participating countries for over a period of two months by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an extraordinary achievement.

“We acknowledge the efforts and support jointly extended to the cause of 2023 hajj exercise by the Nigerian Hajj Stakeholders, especially the apex hajj regulatory body, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), states muslim pilgrims boards and agencies, appointed hajj carriers, security agencies, para-military establishments, NGOs and volunteers, in making 2023 Hajj a relative success,” he said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...