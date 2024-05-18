2024 Hajj: 3rd flight from Birnin Kebbi arrives in Saudi Arabia

The third flight from Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi, arrived in Madina, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Saturday morning. The News Agency of…

The third flight from Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi, arrived in Madina, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Saturday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the third plane, which took off from Birnin Kebbi conveyed 430 intending pilgrims from Gwandu, Aliero, Bunza and Kalgo local government areas of Kebbi, alongside Kebbi government officials.

NAN also reports that the plane left at about 4pm Nigerian time and arrived in Medina at 12.30am Saudi Arabian time.

On arrival, Malam Hussaini Abubakar-Giro, one of the board members of the Kebbi Pilgrims Welfare Board, told NAN that necessary arrangements had been made to receive the intending pilgrims in Madina and take them to their respective hotels.

He said: “Buses are already parked waiting for the pilgrims. As you can see, each of these buses will carry 45 pilgrims and take them to their hotels.

“Already, the pilgrims were grouped into 45 right from Nigeria, using their passports, therefore, immediately they arrived here, we identify each group member through his/her passport which makes the work very easy for us.

“This is a new innovation that we have never seen before, as such, we have to appreciate our Chairman, Kebbi Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Faruku Aliyu-Enabo, for this arrangement.”

NAN observes that each of the buses was assigned a specific number of pilgrims to convey to their hotels. (NAN)