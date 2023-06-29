PHOTOS: Memories as Tinubu reunites with Fashola, Ambode, Sanwo-Olu

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday met with all those who have governed Lagos State since he handed over to Babatunde Fashola in 2007. The president…

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday met with all those who have governed Lagos State since he handed over to Babatunde Fashola in 2007.

The president governed Lagos between 1999 and 2007 and influenced the emergencce of his then Chief of Staff, Babatunde Fashola, as successor.

Eight years down the line, Tinubu was instrumental to the victory of Akinwunmi Ambode, who governed between 2015 and 2019.

Incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu took over from Ambode in 2019 when the immediate past Lagos governor was stopped from seeking reelection.

Although he contested the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket, he was defeated by Sanwo-Olu, who had the backing of the powers that be in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Regarded as the strongman of Lagos politics, Tinubu is the only known former governor, since 1999, who was instrumental to the emergence of all his successors.

The president is in Lagos for Sallah celebrations and a reception was organised in his honour. It was at the meeting that he met his successors .

