2000 PWDs benefit from Gov Yusuf’s empowerment scheme

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has flagged off the distribution of empowerment packages to 2,000 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) from the 44 local government areas of the state.

The empowerment programme which was organised by the Ministry of Women, Children and the Disabled distributed a cash token of N20,000 each to the beneficiaries held at Coronation Hall, Kano Government House, on Thursday.

Speaking at the launch, Governor Yusuf said the gesture was part of the fulfilment of his campaign promises and his resolution to identify with all irrespective of economic background or social differences.

The governor said he was delighted to be in the midst of the People With Disabilities in the state and acknowledged their immense contribution towards his election on March 18, adding that the gesture was a payback to their overwhelming support to his administration, expressing readiness to continue with the support.