✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

2000 PWDs benefit from Gov Yusuf’s empowerment scheme

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has flagged off the distribution of empowerment packages to 2,000 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) from the 44 local government…

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State
    By Salim Umar Ibrahim,

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has flagged off the distribution of empowerment packages to 2,000 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) from the 44 local government areas of the state.

The empowerment programme which was organised by the Ministry of Women, Children and the Disabled distributed a cash token of N20,000 each to the beneficiaries held at Coronation Hall, Kano Government House, on Thursday.

Speaking at the launch, Governor Yusuf said the gesture was part of the fulfilment of his campaign promises and his resolution to identify with all irrespective of economic background or social differences.

The governor said he was delighted to be in the midst of the People With Disabilities in the state and acknowledged their immense contribution towards his election on March 18, adding that the gesture was a payback to their overwhelming support to his administration, expressing readiness to continue with the support.

 

Learn Google Ads System: How To Get 50-100 New Real Estate Leads Every Single Month Using This Google Ads Traffic System
Click here to learn more: https://cutt.ly/rwY0vHC5

Relocate to Canada!! Get Lifetime Access To The Most Comprehensive Step By Step Guide On How To Relocate To Canada As a Permanent Resident Skilled Worker……Without Wasting a Kobo on Agent!
Click here to learn more: https://cutt.ly/EwY13iyW

How to Start a Career in Digital Marketing as a Graduate
https://halitadigitalskills.com/digital-marketing-specialist/

More Stories