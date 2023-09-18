2 men remanded over jungle justice on woman in Ekiti

A magistrate’s court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has ordered the remand of two persons, Owoseni Adefolaran and Oluwatade Olaleye, for their alleged roles…

A magistrate’s court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has ordered the remand of two persons, Owoseni Adefolaran and Oluwatade Olaleye, for their alleged roles in meting out jungle justice on a woman at about 6am on September 5, on Afao Road in Aduramigba community, Ado-Ekiti, they accused of stealing tubers of yam.

The two accused and others at large brutalised their victim (name withheld), stripped her naked, inflicted grievous injuries on her and circulated videos of her nakedness and attack on various social media platforms.

The three counts of conspiracy to commit felony, assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace slammed on the accused persons are contrary to and punishable under Sections 421, 186 and 181 of the Criminal Law, Volume 1, Laws of Ekiti State 2021.

Earlier, counsel to the accused persons, Adefolaju Ayobioloja, urged the court to admit his clients to bail, noting that the first accused was a security man in the community and the second the secretary of the community, arguing that the offences were bailable.

Opposing the bail application, state counsel, Mrs Shirley Atane, while noting that although the offences were bailable, said the state had strong doubts that the accused would not jump bail.

She contended that judging by the circumstances surrounding the offences and the number of people involved, the granting of bail would not assist in getting justice, and given that other alleged offenders were still on the run.

The Magistrate, Bankole Oluwasanmi, upheld the submission of the prosecution and denied the accused persons bail and adjourned to September 19.

