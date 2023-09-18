Gbajabiamila empowers 1,400 students, 46 schools

Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila at the weekend flagged off the second phase of his Back-to-School Jump Start Project by dolling…

Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila at the weekend flagged off the second phase of his Back-to-School Jump Start Project by dolling out e-learning equipment such as laptops, android tablets, stationery materials, bags, among others.

The project, facilitated by the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, was in collaboration with the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF).

Daily Trust reports that the project was part of the extant constituency projects facilitated by the former speaker prior to leaving the House to join the executive as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

At the flag-off of the second phase, the former speaker said the project was targeted at improving the digital infrastructure in 46 Junior and Senior Secondary Schools in Surulere Federal Constituency with over 1,400 students benefitting.

Represented by Fuad Laguda, the aspirant tipped to succeed the former speaker, Gbajabiamila said the impact of the programme had been visible as the beneficiary schools had been able to put to good use the equipment doled out to them to increase digital literacy among the children and their teachers.

Minister of Special Duty and Inter-governmental Affairs, Hon. Zephania Jisalo represented by the Executive Secretary, NLTF, Dr. Bello Maigari said the funding of the second phase was due to the successes recorded in the first phase, which has greatly improved the standard of learning and provided a conducive learning environment for public schools across Surulere Federal Constituency.

