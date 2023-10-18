2 guards, others committed to prison for vandalising Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Station

A Minna Chief Magistrate Court one, Niger State Capital has sentenced 28-year-old Yusuf Anas, Olaore Joshua (23), Haliru Garba (40) and Musa Magaji to prison for vandalising armoured cables that supply power to the crane and generator house at the newly constructed Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Station, Wushishi LGA of Niger State.

The first convict, Yusuf Anas of Kodo Village, Bosso LGA was the first convict for being in possession of the vandalised armoured cable worth N9.4 million.

He was arraigned by the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Bello Mohammed on four count charges bordering on conspiracy, trespassing, theft and mischief in relation to electricity contrary to sections 97, 348, 287 and 334 of the panel code law.

On the other hand, Haliru Garba of Madaka Village, Rafi LGA and Olaore Joshua from Osun State, both who worked as security guards with the Sino-Hydro Power Company, the company handling the construction of the dam as well as Musa Magaji, the driver who moved the cables to the point of sale were arraigned by Ahmed Sa’idu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, on three count charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, theft and mischief in relation to electricity contrary to sections 97, 287 and 334 of the panel code law.

The convicts all pleaded guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Uma-Khatume Mohammed after finding the convicts guilty, sentenced Yusuf Anas to 360 days imprisonment without option of fine and ordered him to return the cable in his possession to the Chief Security Officer of Sino-Hydro Power Company, SP Galadima Bello.

The judge, however, sentenced Olaore Joshua and Haliru Garba to 460 days imprisonment each without option of fine while Musa Magaji, the driver was sentenced to 360 days imprisonment with option of N50, 000 fine.

The Police Prosecutors, Ahmed Sa’idu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police and Inspector Bello Mohammed told the court that the Chief Security Officer of Sino-Hydro Power Company, Zungeru, SP Galadima Bello, (rtd), reported to the police early in October, 2023, that on September 20, 2023, some armoured cables were vandalised and Olaore Joshua and Haliru Garba, the security guards with the power company were suspected to be behind the vandalisation.

They said when the convicts were arrested, they confessed during police investigation to have conspired and carted away the armoured cable and sold it at the rate of N145, 000 and shared the proceeds among themselves.

The Presiding Chief Magistrate, Hajiya Uma-Khatume Mohammed said the convicts were sentenced under section 190 , paragraph ‘C’ of administration of criminal justice of Niger State 2023.

The court also ordered the convicts to pay the sum of N8.8 million to the Sino-Hydro Power Company as compensation for the damages.

