2 girls, 8 others killed in Kwara auto crash

Ten persons were killed in a road accident at about 7pm on Thursday in the Ile Pupa area on the Jebba-Bode Saadu highway in Kwara State.

It was learnt that the dead victims were seven men, a woman and two girls, who were among 17 persons involved in the accident.

The Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Frederick Ade Ogidan, who confirmed the incident, said, “The particulars of the three vehicles involved are a green Volkswagen Sharon (AKD733FX), Toyota Corolla, gold colour (GWA22DD), with the driver’s name identified as Oladokun Waheed.

“The third vehicle is a white Gallop commercial JAC petrol tanker, belonging to DANMARNA PETROLEUM Limited.”

Ogidan said the sum of N60,750 was recovered from the scene of the accident and that survivors sustained injuries.

He therefore said, “Motorists are advised to be cautious of the way they speed and overtake wrongfully. FRSC Kwara will commence another round of enforcement on speed violation and overloading from Monday, July 14, 2023, as we cannot tolerate a situation where 10 lives are lost in a single crash.”

