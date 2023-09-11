2 drivers die as vehicles collide

Two persons were confirmed dead while one sustained injury in an accident involving a Mazda bus and a Mazda car at Ayedere, on the Lagos-Abeokuta…

Two persons were confirmed dead while one sustained injury in an accident involving a Mazda bus and a Mazda car at Ayedere, on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Akinbiyi stated that the accident occured at 7:10am at Ayedere village, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun.

He said the eyewitness accounts indicated that the driver of one of the vehicles was driving against traffic and got involved in a collision with the other.

The TRACE spokesperson said that the drivers of the two vehicles died, while a motor-boy sustained injury. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...