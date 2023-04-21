$2.4bn oil revenue ‘scam’: I’m ready to appear, Malami writes reps

The House of Representatives adhoc Committee investigating alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue from illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil…

The House of Representatives adhoc Committee investigating alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue from illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil in 2015 yesterday said it received a letter from the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, expressing his readiness to appear before the committee.

The committee had twice summoned Malami and the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, to appear before it, with necessary documents and information that would help in its assignment.

The chairman of the committee, Mark Gbillah, at the resumed public hearing, said Malami had indicated that his office was putting together a comprehensive response to the issues the committee had raised.

“While we appreciate the Attorney General’s response, we’d like to indicate that it came a lot later than we expected and it came without the response that we referred to.

“So, we’ll appreciate if the Attorney General and honourable Minister provides these response and to also appear before the committee next Thursday.”

He said the committee had not received any submission or response from the finance minister.

Management staff of some oil companies involved in the lifting and sales of crude oil export to various global destinations from 2014 to date and some bank officials appeared before the committee.

During their appearances, the committee discovered unsigned and unstamped documents submitted by some of the oil companies.

They were told to return and submit all the needed documents to the committee on Tuesday next week.

Some of the oil companies that appeared are Equinor Nigeria Energy Company, Millennium oil and Gas Company, SAPETRO, PANAMA, Moni Pulo, among others.