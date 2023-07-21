FCCPC takes patient’s bill of right to Katsina for adoption, domestication

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) Thursday commenced an advocacy campaign for the domestication of patients’...

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) Thursday commenced an advocacy campaign for the domestication of patients’ bill of rights in Katsina State.

Addressing newsmen in Katsina, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, said they were in the state to formally domesticate the bill at both the government and private healthcare institutions that have signed up the domestication code of the bill.

He added that they would also meet with major stakeholders in the healthcare delivery system, including hospital managements, the civil society organisations, traditional institutions and the media to seek their support in the advocacy process.

“The desired outcome of this is that both the provider and the patients will be more intimately familiar and aware of the obligations that the healthcare providers owe to patients and patients will also recognise their responsibilities, and we believe that this will improve healthcare delivery as it is already tested and proven,” he said.

He appreciated the level of acceptance and readiness of the healthcare providers in the state towards implementing the content of the bill.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, Dr Suleiman Bello Muhammad, said the document, which outlines the rights and privileges of individuals seeking medical care, could serve as a guide as well as check and balance to ensure that patients receive the highest quality of care and are treated with respect and dignity.

