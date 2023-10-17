I used N470,000 ransom to buy clothes, says man arrested for kidnapping

Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man, Gaiya Mallam Usman, in connection with a kidnap incident. Usman, alongside four others who are still…

Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man, Gaiya Mallam Usman, in connection with a kidnap incident.

Usman, alongside four others who are still at large, allegedly abducted three persons in the Tambo community of Girei LGA and collected a ransom of N8 million from their families.

During interrogation, Usman claimed that he only received N470,000 out of the N8 million ransom.

He disclosed that he used his share to purchase clothes.

Institute urges transport minister to facilitate assent to Road Reform Bills

FEC approves implementation of FG/organised labour MoU

The police spokesman, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said Usman and his accomplices had completed three successful kidnapping operations.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, had ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the suspect is prosecuted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...