Sevilla want to sign Greenwood permanently

Sevilla are reportedly planning to make a move for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood during next summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils decided in August that Greenwood would not represent the club again after concluding an investigation into the events that led to his arrest in January 2022.

He was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault, and he was then further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

Despite not playing since January 2022, Greenwood did not take long to get up to speed at Getafe, making his debut for the club against Osasuna on September 17.

The Englishman has made five appearances this season, scoring once and providing one assist.

