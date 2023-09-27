✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Mohbad: Reps demand justice, seek protection of artistes

The House of Representatives Tuesday called for justice in the matter of late music artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad. This followed the…

The House of Representatives Tuesday called for justice in the matter of late music artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos) on the need for justice and safeguarding the legacy of Mohbad who died under questionable circumstances in Lagos. 

Benson lamented the lack of protection for artistes who, he said, are often coerced and frustrated through signing of “unscrupulous agreements.” 

He said the circumstances that happened to Mohbad, upon leaving his record label at the Marlain Record, exposed the “unfavorable contractual agreements suffered by so many upcoming artistes.” 

He called on the House to monitor the allegations and investigation around the circumstances of the death, and review contract laws in the entertainment industry for the good of the wider public.

 

