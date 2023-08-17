16 arrested for touting, hawking at Lagos Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) yesterday said no fewer than 16 people have been arrested for various offences within the vicinity of the…

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) yesterday said no fewer than 16 people have been arrested for various offences within the vicinity of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The raid was in continuation of the efforts to rid the airport of touts and sanitise the environment.

The Joint Team of the Joint Monitoring Task Force (JMTF) and the Aviation Security Crime Investigation and Intelligence Unit (AVSEC CII) raided the environment on Tuesday, according to FAAN.

Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua in a statement yesterday said in the course of the raid, 16 suspects were “Apprehended for touting, hawking, carrying out unauthorized foreign exchange operations and scavenging.”

He said the suspects have been transferred to the Nigerian Police Command through the AVSEC CII for further action.

It would be recalled that the same raid was carried out two weeks ago where 21 suspects were also arrested.

