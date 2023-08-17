You can’t wait for govt to do everything, Remi Tinubu tells Nigerians

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu says Nigerians cannot wait for government to do everything. She said this yesterday while hosting the National Executive of the National…

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu says Nigerians cannot wait for government to do everything.

She said this yesterday while hosting the National Executive of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) in her office at the State House, Abuja.

“We cannot wait for government to do everything. We must lend a helping hand to everyone around us,” she said.

She urged all women to ensure youths are guided to follow the path of good values and morals.

She underscored the need for all women to pursue a way to take the youth out of the clutches of the negative aspects of the social media.

In her remarks, Lau said the NCWS would partner with the first lady on her Renewed Hope Initiative pet project.

Meanwhile, former First Lady Patience Jonathan yesterday visited Mrs Tinubu and promised her support to achieve the goals of assisting the needy in the society.

She said it was imperative for her as a former first lady to also support and encourage Mrs Tinubu on things that would move the nation forward.

“You’re one of the women that I looked forward to, because you can make Nigerian women proud, I’m here to encourage and support you because we’re one country and our country must move forward.

“Twenty four hours, I’m with you, call me anytime, any day, I’ll work with you for the country to move forward and to be better because it’s our country, we have no other place to go.”

