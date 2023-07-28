130 hospitalised as Diphtheria cases rise in Kano 

Kano state government says it has set up three treatment centres as a measure to curtailing the current spread of diphtheria disease in the state.

This is coming as the state has so far recorded over 130 cases within the few days.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Abubakar Yusuf, who disclosed this to newsmen said the state had deployed the necessary mechanisms to curtail the spread of the disease.

He disclosed that over 130 persons were admitted last Monday alone as the case continued to rise.

Yusuf lamented that a state such as Kano should not be battling such an outbreak, but for the failure of the previous administration to immunise the people.

“Governor Abba Yusuf has since directed the ministry to swing into action to curtail the spread of the deadly disease. Three designated centres have been provided for treatment and admission.

“The general public should not hesitate to seek medical assistance whenever they experience any of the symptoms listed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control.”

Recall that the state had recorded the first index case of Diphtheria in January 2023, with many deaths and that it was later treated to zero.