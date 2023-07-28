Meet Michelle Alozie, Super Falcons’ defender who doubles as scientist

The Super Falcons stunned Australia on Thursday in a five-goal thriller that saw them leaving the co-hosts of the 2023 Women’s World Cup devastated after…

The Super Falcons stunned Australia on Thursday in a five-goal thriller that saw them leaving the co-hosts of the 2023 Women’s World Cup devastated after a 3-2 defeat.

The trio of Unchena Kanu, Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala’s hit the back of the net each at either half of the breath-taking encounter to turn around a 1-0 deficit and top their group on goal difference.

Nigeria will face Ireland, who are already out of the competition after losing two matches, in their last game of the group stage.

So far in the competition, the Super Falcons’ impressive outing has been largely bolstered by a formidable defence spearheaded by Nigerian-American, Michelle Alozie.

Until the mundial kicked off, little was known about Alozie, who doubles as a cancer research technician.

She holds a Bachelors Degree in Molecular Biology from Yale and works part-time as a cancer research technician at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas.

Birth

Alozie was born in Apple Valley, California, to Nigerian parents from Imo State. She grew up in the town located at the southern edge of the Mojave Desert and attended the Granite Hills High School at Porterville.

Education and Footballer Career

Alozie had her higher education in Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, and played football for the Yale Bulldogs. She suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament that ended her senior season and transferred as a graduate to the University of Tennessee to continue playing for the Tennessee Volunteers.

She registered for the 2019 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) College Draft. Though she was not selected, she didn’t give up. In January 2020, Alozie signed a contract with BIIK Kazygurt. She trained and played for the team for three months before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the football season and forced her to return to California.

Im 2021, Alozie joined the Houston Dash on trial. She signed a national team replacement contract during the 2021 Houston Dash season, then signed a full contract for the remainder of the season in August 2021. She signed a two-year contract extension with the Dash in December 2022.

Super Falcons Debut

Alozie made her senior debut for Nigeria on June 10, 2021 in a 0–1 friendly loss to Jamaica when she came off the bench at 65th minute. She was named by national team manager Randy Waldrum, who had previously managed the Dash. On 16 June 2023, she was included in the 23-player Nigerian squad for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

She made her FIFA Women’s World Cup debut on 21st July 2023 in a goalless draw against Canada which tested her capacity.

