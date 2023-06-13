13 killed in Delta, Abuja road accidents

Six members of the band crew of a popular Ijaw musician, Barrister Smooth, were said to have lost their lives in a road accident on…

Six members of the band crew of a popular Ijaw musician, Barrister Smooth, were said to have lost their lives in a road accident on Sunday on the Kogi-Abuja highway while heading to Abuja for a performance at today’s inauguration of some 10th National Assembly members from Bayelsa State.

Also, four supporters of the Bayelsa Queens Football Club died on the Kwale-Asaba highway in Delta State while returning from the Super Six football tournament, an abridged version of the Nigeria Women’s Professional League (NWPL) where the Bayelsa-based club lost the final to Delta Queens Football Club of Asaba.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, who commiserated with the Ijaw nation, expressed sadness over the twin accidents that claimed the lives of at least 10 Ijaw indigenes on Sunday.

Similarly, some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who departed Imo State to attend today’s inauguration of the 10th National Assembly have died in a road accident.

According to Cajetan Duke, spokesman of the APC in Imo, the vehicle in which they were travelling had a head-on collision with another bus at Agbor in Delta State.

Although he said only two people were confirmed dead, several sources told our correspondent that three persons in the bus died while others who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to hospitals.

