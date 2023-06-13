Flood water takes over schools, business premises in A/Ibom

Many residents of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, have been thrown into despair and panic over flooding caused by excessive rains that have left…

Many residents of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, have been thrown into despair and panic over flooding caused by excessive rains that have left their business premises submerged.

As the rains begin in earnest, many areas in the state capital prone to flooding have been experiencing floods as the gutters and drains overflow with rain water that often make roads and streets like Atiku Abubarkar Way impassable.

Traders and business owners affected by the flood told our correspondent on Monday that their means of livelihood had been destroyed and therefore called on Governor Umo Eno to save them from the menace.

Speaking on the impact of the flood on schools in the area, Head of ICT, Beulah Nursery/Primary, Mr Rotimi Awobode, said that whenever it rained, rain water would flow into the school compound and enter classrooms.

An automobile engineer, Mr Ndianabasi Isong, lamented that the rain water had submerged his shop for over three days, and as such he had not been able to work and make money.

Isong stated that one of his apprentices who got injured when he fell into the flood water was rushed to the hospital.

Isong, who blamed the excessive flooding on indiscriminate dumping of waste carried by the flood water into drains, urged the state government to intervene and save the community.

A food seller, Mrs Udeme Ime, lamented that whenever the area was flooded, the food she cooked would be wasted as customers would not be able to access her joint.

Speaking on the effort of the state government to desilt the gutters and evacuate waste, Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency (AKSEPWMA), Prince Akpan Ikim, said the government had been consistent with the timely evacuation of waste. He said solution to the flood problem caused by indiscriminate waste disposal required a joint responsibility of government and the citizens.

