Zazzau emirate cancels Eid-el-Kabir Durbar

Zazzau emirate has cancelled the forthcoming Eid-el- Kabir Sallah durbar for the year 2023.

Malam Yusuf Abubakar Hayat, the secretary to the emirate, announced the cancellation in a statement, dated June 12th, 2023.

He said the action followed the departure of the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, to Saudi Arabia for this year’s holy pilgrimage. The statement added that the emir, who wished everybody a happy Sallah celebration, also called for fervent prayers from all citizens for the peace and stability of the nation. By this development, the three-day Sallah horse-riding activities will not be held in the emirate which is always led by the emir.

Recall that the emir was recently appointed by the Kaduna State government to serve as the Amirul Hajj of this year’s pilgrims from the state.

