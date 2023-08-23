12 years of NYSC absence denies Borno auxiliary services, cultural exchanges – Zulum

The governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum has decried the absence of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in the state for twelve years,…

The governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum has decried the absence of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in the state for twelve years, saying the situation denies people the right to enjoy their auxiliary services.

The governor disclosed this while flagging off the return of the NYSC orientation course in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Zulum said “The vacuum created as a result of the mere absence of corps members has denied our people the opportunity to share different norms, customs and cultures across Nigeria.”

He said with the return of NYSC, a long-awaited desire to forge a formidable partnership with the NYSC for a new Borno State has become a reality.

He, therefore, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for the effective handling of the security situation in the country for nation building.

The governor also saluted the courage of the corps members for taking bold steps to face the truth to serve in the state despite fake news about insecurity in the state.

“This fake pipeline news that tends to misrepresent our collective effort on restoring peace and reconstruction of the state,” he said.

He said the entire security architecture of Borno State has witnessed tremendous progress under his watch, which saw the return of people to their ancestral homes to go about their businesses without any risk to life and property.

Zulum assured that all the corps members would have good testimonies to make at the end of the year in the state.

In response to requests made by the commander of the NYSC, Zulum assured that the state government would soon embark on the reconstruction of their permanent site.

