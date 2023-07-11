1,147 Ogun pilgrims return from Saudi Arabia

At least 1,147 pilgrims from Ogun State have been airlifted back to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia after Hajj rites. The Chairman of the 2023 Ad-hoc…

At least 1,147 pilgrims from Ogun State have been airlifted back to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia after Hajj rites.

The Chairman of the 2023 Ad-hoc committee of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Dr. Tajudeen Asaye confirmed this on Monday.

Asaye said that the committee took 1,238 pilgrims from the state for this year Hajj, adding that three batches have returned from Saudi Arabia after completing this year’s Hajj exercise.

He disclosed that only one person was deported from the state while others performed their Hajj rites.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...