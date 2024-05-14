✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

11 suspected criminals arrested in Kano

A midnight patrol by the joint operatives of security agencies attached to Kano State government Taskforce on Phone Snatching and Illicit Drugs have arrested 11…

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)
    By Salim Umar Ibrahim, Kano  

A midnight patrol by the joint operatives of security agencies attached to Kano State government Taskforce on Phone Snatching and Illicit Drugs have arrested 11 suspected criminals.

 The spokesperson for the state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi, said the suspects were nabbed around Sabon gari, Fagge, Kantin Kwari market and Kofar Mata.

 He said they were caught with dangerous weapons and some illicit drugs, ranging from sword, knife, scissors, suck and die, gum solution, among others, adding that they are believed to have been terrorising the areas, snatching residents’ phones, peddling drugs.

 

