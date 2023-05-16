10th NASS leadership: Why APC must review zoning formula – N/Central women leader

The North Central women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Princess Zahrah Mustapha-Audu, has asked the party’s top echelon to review the zoning of…

The North Central women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Princess Zahrah Mustapha-Audu, has asked the party’s top echelon to review the zoning of 10th National Assembly positions to ensure inclusion of the zone for fairness, justice and equity.

The NWC had picked a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio (South-South), and Senator Barau Jibrin (North West) as preferred candidates of the APC for the senate president and deputy president respectively.

The party equally picked the Member representing Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Tajudeen Abbas; and Hon Ben Kalu for the offices of speaker and deputy speaker respectively on the recommendations of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

However, the development is causing ripples in the party as some aspirants and other stakeholders including some governors have kicked against it and demanded a review of the zoning formula.

Zahrah, who spoke during an interaction with some stakeholders of the party in Abuja, also demanded that the zone should be recognised for key appointments by the incoming Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

She argued that the North Central had contributed immensely to the party’s victory in the presidential and National Assembly elections and must not be excluded from the scheme of things.

The women leader added that wider consultations with stakeholders must be made to ensure that those who represent the zone are people with track records of integrity, vision and capacity to provide good leadership and representation that would chart a new developmental agenda for the North Central zone.