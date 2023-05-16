10th Assembly crisis: I’m not among Govs who rejected zoning – AbdulRazaq

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has distanced himself from the North-Central governors who rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoning arrangement for the leadership…

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has distanced himself from the North-Central governors who rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoning arrangement for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

In a communique issued after a meeting in Abuja on Monday night, AbdulRazaq was listed as one of the governors who kicked against the party’s zoning arrangement.

But on Tuesday, AbdulRazaq said governors from North Central had not made any public statement on the zoning formula for parliamentary positions.

He said the governors, being party leaders from the region, cannot adopt confrontational posture against the party’s position.

“But we are instead holding strategic meetings with different stakeholders to secure a better deal for the North Central.

“Media reports that we reject the party’s position are therefore a stretch of our approach. They are not factual.

“We have our channels of communication, and that is what we are exploring,” the Governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye.

He added that “We are party people and will not make any public statement or do anything that will rubbish its leadership or cause avoidable tension in the polity. That is not our way.”