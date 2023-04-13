10th NASS: APC may take decision on zoning after Ramadan — Senate spokesman

The Senate spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru, has dismissed claims that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned the leadership positions for the 10th…

The Senate spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru, has dismissed claims that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned the leadership positions for the 10th National Assembly.

Basiru, who spoke on Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily, yesterday said the zoning arrangement would be perfected after the ongoing Ramadan fast.

He said the APC National Working Committee (NWC) and the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had not taken any decision on a particular geopolitical zone that would produce the next Senate President.

He also said, “I believe that our party will ultimately take a decision on the zoning possibly after Ramadan and certainly before June when the next Assembly will be convoked.”

Bashiru added that the President-elect would act like a statesman on the matter, taking into consideration the diversity and heterogeneity of the Nigerian society. The leadership of the party as well as the members of the 10th Assembly will have to look at so many variables.

“For instance, arguments may be canvassed like the religious argument that the President is a Muslim, the Vice-President is a Muslim, will it not be reasonable to have a Christian as the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives?

“You cannot wish away such an argument particularly when you see the divisive nature that politics has taken in recent times in Nigeria.”