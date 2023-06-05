10th N/Assembly: Don’t be rubber stamp legislators — Atiku

Urges PDP members not to dump party The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 poll, Atiku Abubakar, has…

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 poll, Atiku Abubakar, has asked the incoming members of the 10th National Assembly not to be a rubber stamp assembly.

Atiku spoke during the PDP Retreat for Elected Officials held at the weekend in Bauchi, describing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration as a temporary government pending the determination of the court.

Speaking to members of the incoming 10th assembly, Atiku said, “You must collectively push the temporary government in the direction of policies and programmes that serve the Nigerian people.

“You should not be part of a rubber stamp legislative arm or those who might want to govern as dictators. Our democracy must endure and you should help to make that happen.

“The role of the opposition is holding the government in the majority party to account, and in doing so you demonstrate that you and your party are ready to govern at the shortest possible time; a government in waiting so to speak.

“Therefore you must please remain resolute. Do not work in isolation from one another; you are a team and you should always work as a team in order to achieve meaningful results and also remain connected to your roots, your constituents and other stakeholders.”

