Ebonyi gov pledges to engage professionals

Governor Francis Nwifuru has assured that his administration will engage professionals in the task of consolidating the development...

Governor Francis Nwifuru has assured that his administration will engage professionals in the task of consolidating the development of Ebonyi State.

He gave the assurance during a post-inauguration thanksgiving service held at Saint Emmanuel Catholic Parish, Edukwachi, Izzi Local Government Area on Sunday.

He called on stakeholders to be patient with his administration in its drive to transform the state, stressing that he would get it right at fullness of time.

 

