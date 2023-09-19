10th House committed to responding to yearnings of Nigerians – Speaker

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has said the 10th House is committed to responding to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.…

He spoke yesterday during a roundtable meeting with development partners of the National Assembly at his office in Abuja.

The speaker said, “To us as representatives of the people, institution building is the gateway to professionalism, efficiency and productivity. We are committed to ensuring that the 10th House of Representatives can respond to the yearnings and expectations of the citizenry. We have been called to serve at the most critical period in the nation’s political history.”

He noted that the contributions of the technical partners was partly responsible for the success story of the legislative business of the National Assembly in the past, and urged them to do more for the 10th Assembly.

He said, “The Legislative Agenda of the 10th House is the barometer to monitor and evaluate the engagement of the House with Nigerians and we expect that you will as usual play critical role in the successful implementation of the agenda”.

