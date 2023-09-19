✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Podcast | Top Story

NIGERIA DAILY: Are Youths Satisfied With Nominated Ministers?

Download Here     In the spirit of renewed hope, president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appointed two new ministers in charge of the Ministry of…

    By Lilian Ogazi And Bisola Fatoye

More Podcasts

Download Here

 

 

In the spirit of renewed hope, president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appointed two new ministers in charge of the Ministry of Youth.

NIGERIA DAILY: Why Prices Of Grains Keep Soaring Despite New Harvest

THE BEARING: How To Work Effectively From Home

 

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we would be asking if the youths are satisfied with the Nominated ministers.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.
More Stories
%d bloggers like this: