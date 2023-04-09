10th Assembly: N/Central coalition backs Gagdi for speakership

The North Central Coalition for Good Governance (NCCGG) has said the lawmaker representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke federal constituency of Plateau State, Yusuf Gagdi, is the best for…

The North Central Coalition for Good Governance (NCCGG) has said the lawmaker representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke federal constituency of Plateau State, Yusuf Gagdi, is the best for the position of Speaker in the 10th Assembly.

The convener, Abraham Dauda, at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, said the coalition came to the conclusion after due and extensive consultations with stakeholders across the zone.

He described Gagdi as an experienced, vibrant, progressive, and well-rounded legislator with towering credentials and a track record of excellence in all his endeavours.

Dauda, therefore, urged the ruling party and other major players from other regions to zone the position of Speaker to North Central and adopt Gagdi as a consensus candidate.

He added, “We are sending a passionate appeal to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure that the speakership of the 10th Assembly is zoned to the North Central region. Our appeal also goes to other political parties to see why the North Central region should be endorsed for the speakership position.

“He has a national disposition to issues, which he has exhibited throughout his career over the years. He has demonstrated exceptional attributes required of leaders in the country in our quest for sustainable growth and development.”