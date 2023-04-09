Easter: Tinubu, Gbajabiamila, govs urge Christians to pray for peaceful transition

By Itodo Daniel Sule, Abbas Jimoh (Abuja), Bassey Willie, (Yenagoa), Umar Muhammed (Lafia), Ismail Adebayo (Birnin Kebbi) & Peter Moses (Abeokuta)

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, governors and other prominent leaders have sent their greetings to Christians on the occasion of this year’s Easter, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

In a statement he personally signed on Saturday, Mr Tinubu said for Christians the celebration is in commemoration of Jesus Christ’s life of service and supreme sacrifice for the salvation of mankind .

He asked them to imbibe the essential message of Christ’s ministry and truly begin to love fellow Nigerians as they love themselves.

Mr Tinubu also noted that the country would make progress in many areas if Nigerians eschew divisive, parochial, ethnic and religious sentiments and rivalries.

Gbajabiamila, in a message by his special adviser on media and publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said the period of Easter was very crucial and called for sober reflection among Christians as it marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The Speaker, while calling for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians now and always, urged citizens, especially Christians, to use the period to pray for a peaceful transition on May 29.

He also called for prayers for the incoming administration of president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, as well as other leaders in the country.

In the same vein, the minority caucus in the House of Representatives urged Nigerians not to lose hope but use the occasion of this year’s Easter to reawaken their trust in God and reinforce their optimism for a peaceful, united, secure and prosperous country they yearn for.

The Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, in a message stated, “The resurrection of Jesus Christ presents us the reassurance that no matter how unpleasant and painful an adverse situation might be, with God there is always light at the end of the tunnel.”

On his part, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman, Presidential Transition Council (PTC), Boss Mustapha, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), extended greetings to Christians on the occasion of Easter.

Mustapha urged Christians to use the period to imitate Jesus Christ who submitted himself to the will of God by offering himself as a sacrifice to redeem mankind.

Mustapha stressed the need for Christians to use the opportunity offered by the events to reconcile with God by imbibing the lessons, which include love, self-sacrifice, forgiveness, humility, as well as love for the country.

Also, the Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, in his message, urged Nigerians, particularly Christians and residents of the state, to emulate the virtues of love, compassion, sacrifice, peace and humility demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State in his message called on Christians to continue to reflect deeply on the significance of the period, which epitomises sacrifice, love, peace and patience, stating that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future.

Northern Christian youth professionals urge prayers for Tinubu

The Northern Christian Youth Professionals have extended warm wishes to all Nigerians on the occasion of Easter celebration.

The body, in a message by its chairman, Isaac Abrak, said Easter was a season of love, renewal and hope, calling on all citizens to reflect on the virtues of Jesus Christ’s death on the cross and emulate him in their daily lives.

“We also urge all Nigerians, irrespective of religious beliefs, to support the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his efforts to improve the lives of Nigerians,” he said.

More so, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, in his message enjoined Christians in the state to imbibe the virtues of perseverance and love as taught by Jesus Christ.

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, in his Easter message, also called on Christians to imbibe the teachings, virtues and message of love by Jesus Christ.