108 stranded Nigerians return from Libya

No fewer than 108 stranded Nigerians in Libya have been repatriated and were received by the federal government delegation led by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The returnees who arrived from Tripoli aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG touched down at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos around 5: 55 pm.

The returnees who were assisted back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) included 46 female adults; two female children and one female infant.

Others were 52 male adults, four male children and four male infants.

Receiving the returnees, the Director General of the agency, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed reiterated the determination of the new administration to tackle the challenges facing the country and carry out all measures that would turn around the nation’s economy for positive development.

Ahmed also stated that the present administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would leave no stone unturned to address the challenges confronting the youths.

