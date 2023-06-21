102 ‘distressed’ Nigerians, mostly women, arrive from Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday received another batch of 102 distressed Nigerians who returned from Tripoli, Libya. The returnees who were mostly young…

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday received another batch of 102 distressed Nigerians who returned from Tripoli, Libya.

The returnees who were mostly young women were assisted home by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

They arrived aboard a Chartered flight operated by Al Buraq Air on its Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG.

The aircraft landed around 5:45 pm at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Profiles of the returnees indicated that there were 93 female adults, three female children and 3 female infants were amongst those that were brought back.

Only three males were on board comprising one adult, a child and an infant.

Other officials of the federal government including the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), among others were there.

