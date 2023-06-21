FCTA to implement extant policies on tree planting

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Olusade Adesola, has hinted that efforts will be reinvigorated to implement extant policies on tree planting…

He called on all residents especially estate developers to make sure that provisions made for tree planting and greening are giving priority as they develop lands allocated to you.

Adesola gave this hint at an event organized by the Department of Parks and Recreation to commemorate this year’s World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought with the theme: “Her Land, Her Rights”.

According to him:” We also recognize the importance of tree planting in the battle against desertification and drought and have each year marked the 17th Day of June by drawing attention to this activity.

