Rano Air’s entry boosts competition on Lagos-Kano route, others

Rano Air, one of the new entrants in the domestic airline market in Nigeria recently commenced flight operation from its base in Kano and has since stabilised its operation, emerging as one of the airlines of choice in the country, Daily Trust reports.

The inaugural flight of the airline touched down at the Murtala Muhammad Airport domestic terminal two (MMA2) at exactly 2:50 pm on May 7, 2023, signaling the commencement of operation of the airline.

The inaugural flight was a culmination of years of rigorous paperwork by the proponent of the airline to secure the all-important Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The AOC, which precedes the Air Transport Licence (ATL) is the final approval granted to a start-up carrier to operate passenger flights.

The certification process for an AOC follows the ICAO five-phase process where the operator is subjected to a continuing surveillance programme.

Some prospective carriers started the process without completing it or even advancing from the first stage. This was the situation with Nigeria Air, which is still a subject of controversy at the moment.

But after a rigorous process, which also involved demonstration flights for several hours without passengers, Rano Air scaled through with the inaugural flight.

The inaugural flight was operated with Embraer E145, a 50-seater commercial aircraft that will be flying between Lagos and Abuja, Kano, Maiduguri and Sokoto.

The aircraft on arrival at the MMA2 Apron was welcomed with a ceremonial water cannon by the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-Fighting Officials at the airport.

The inaugural flight, which conveyed 35 passengers from Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport landed at MMA2 before returning to Kano with 45 passengers.

Captain Moses Egbekun was in charge of the cockpit for the inaugural flight as the management of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, led by its Acting Chief Operating Officer, Tosan Duncan and Head of Operations, Blessing Ewah welcomed the new airline into its terminal.

The entry of Rano Air has however expanded flight options in the Kano route and other Northern routes like Kaduna, Maiduguri and Sokoto where the airline currently flies to.

In Kano for instance, there are no fewer than five airlines operating domestic flights including Max Air, Azman, Air Peace, Arik Air and Aero Contractors. With Rano Air joining, passengers are expected to enjoy competitive and fairly cheap flight tickets.

Checks on some of the airlines indicated a Lagos-Kano flight costs less than N50,000 for any advanced booking.

To beef up its operation, the founder of the airline, renowned Kano based business mogul and oil magnate, Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano launched five Embraer aircraft into the aviation industry to commemorate the “Successful beginning for Rano Airline.”

An Abuja-based public affairs analyst, Tahir Ibrahim said the founder of the airline had taken the bull by the horns to register his name in the aviation hall of fame through the deployment of the modern Embraer aircraft.

He said, “Indeed, Rano Air has come at the right time when millions of Nigerians are groaning over insufficient aircraft for their movement within the country. In fact, I see Rano Air coming to the rescue of Nigerians as far as Air travel is concerned.

“All the five planes brought by Rano Air are new generation Embraer aircraft equipped with all the needed aviation technology.

“Similarly, the airline’s pilots and engineers are licensed, experienced and can operate anywhere in the world.

“Looking at the number of flights recorded and the teeming number of passengers airlifted by Rano Air, the airline has started winning the trust of the public and one is confident that the airline is doing well and keeping to the expectations of Nigerians.”

He advised the airline to adhere strictly to its cardinal principle of keeping to the highest safety standards which the airline has exhibited since commencing operation.

“The airline should continue to observe the policy of safety and comfort for its passengers as a ruling passion which should be maintained at all times.

“For the Chairman of the airline, Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano, Nigerians owe him a big commendation for using his resources to come to the rescue of air passengers in the country,” he added.

