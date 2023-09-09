Zulum urges FG, Govs to address flood situation on farmers’ behalf

The chairman of the North-East Governors Forum, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has urged the Federal Government and his counterparts to address this…

The chairman of the North-East Governors Forum, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has urged the Federal Government and his counterparts to address this year’s flood situation based on reports churned out by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET).

Days ago, the meteorological agency had predicted that certain states would witness days of downpour, a condition unfavourable for farmers. Commenting on the situation, Zulum noted that the erratic rainfall currently being experienced would affect farming in the region.

Zulum made this statement at the 8th meeting of the governor’s forum held on Saturday at the Government House, Maiduguri. He further said that the meeting was aimed at finding solutions to insecurity, agriculture and other issues affecting the region.

He said the devastating floods of last year had adversely affected the seasonal farming and damaged an extensive part of the road infrastructure of the sub-region.

“This year, the erratic rainfall currently being experienced could adversely affect this year’s farming yield. May I, therefore, call upon the Federal Government to take immediate measures to address this critical infrastructure destroyed by the floods,” he said.

Zulum urged his counterparts to collectively strategize and develop new adaptable farming methods to mitigate the impact of the low rainfall on crop cultivation this farming season.

“Therefore, there is the need for us to focus more on irrigation farming this time around more than ever before,” he said.

Zulum noted that each state in the sub-region has taken various measures to repair damages done by the floods but the magnitude was so huge that they requested Federal Government Intervention.

He also urged the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to focus on the support for irrigation farming in the sub-region in addition to its key mandate of providing critical infrastructures for the sustainable development of the sub-region.

Governors in attendance include Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, and deputy governors of Gombe and Taraba states

