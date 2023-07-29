Zulum swears in HoS, 2 advisers, 27 LG caretaker chairmen

The Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has sworn in the Head of Service (HoS) of the state, two special advisers and 27 caretaker committee…

The Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has sworn in the Head of Service (HoS) of the state, two special advisers and 27 caretaker committee chairmen of local government areas (LGAs).

The swearing-in was presided over by the deputy governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, while the oath of office and allegiance was administered by the Borno State Chief of Justice, Justice Kashim Zannah, at Musa Usman secretariat, Maiduguri, on Friday.

The appointees are Malam Fannami, a lawyer, as Head of Service; Haruna Hassan Tela, Deputy Chief of Staff; Isa Umar Gusau, Special Adviser on Media and Strategy; Brigadier-General Abdullahi Ishaq, Special Adviser on Security.

In his remark, the deputy governor noted that the appointments were based on merit, proven integrity and track record in their various fields of endeavour.

“You are expected to discharge your duties without fear or favour,” he said.

He warned that the administration would not tolerate any act of misconduct capable of retarding the focus of the state on development.

