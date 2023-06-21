Zulum reappoints Gusau as media aide, 11 other advisers, GMs

The governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has approved the appointment of Malam Isa Gusau, as Special Adviser on Media and Strategy. He has…

He has also approved the appointment of eleven others as special advisers, senior special assistants, general managers and executive secretaries.

The Principal Secretary, Government House Maiduguri, Barr. Mustapha Ali Busuguma, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the appointments of Gusau and eleven others, which took immediate effect, were based on personal merits and records of previous years in public service, adding that a date would be communicated to them for the swearing-in.

Other appointees included Hon. Baba Sheikh Haruna—Senior Special Assistant on Media; Hon. Abdul Rahman Ahmed Bundi—Senior Special Assistant on New Media; Hon. Ambassador Adamu Abbas, Chief Policy Analyst & Researcher; Engr. Baba Bukar Gujbawu, Special Adviser on Monitoring and Evaluation; and Hon. Dr Mairo Mandara—Chief Adviser and Coordinator, Sustainable Development, Partnerships and Humanitarian Support.

Others were Hon. Ahmed Sanda—Special Adviser on Protocol; Engr. Ibrahim Idris, Special Adviser, Special Projects; Hon. Ibrahim Dangana – Special Assistant on Protocol; Hon. Umar Mohammed General Manager, Borno Radio Television (BRTV); Dr Babakura Mamman Gadai, Executive Secretary, Borno State Agency for Sustainable Development, Partnerships and Humanitarian Response; and Liman Gana Mustapha, Ag. General Manager, Borno State Urban Planning and Development Board.

