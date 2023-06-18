Humanitarian crisis: UNDP hosts Zulum in Geneva

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has hosted the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, in Geneva, Switzerland, for discussions over the resettlement of internally…

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has hosted the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, in Geneva, Switzerland, for discussions over the resettlement of internally displaced persons and their livelihoods.

The meeting focused on IDP solutions plans with specifics on government leadership; community-driven approach and voluntary return, relocation and integration.

As part of the meeting, the Secretary-General of the UN expressed his desire for the UN to adopt Borno State’s successful humanitarian model.

This was disclosed at a meeting hosted by the Centre, International De Conference (CICH) hosted by the Office of the Special Adviser, William Chemaly.

A statement from Zulum’s spokesman Isah Gusau said the governor, at the meeting, highlighted the successes achieved in Borno State through the implementation of his administration’s novel approach to the humanitarian situation tagged “Borno Model”.

