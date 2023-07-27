Zulum orders crackdown on “Marlian” group

The Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has directed security operatives to crack down on a notorious “Marlian” group believed to be terrorizing residents in some…

The Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has directed security operatives to crack down on a notorious “Marlian” group believed to be terrorizing residents in some parts of Maiduguri and Jere Local Government within the metropolis.

The “Marlian” group, which is populated by some youths associated with drug abuse, has gained notoriety for engaging in a wide range of criminal activities, such as extortion, robbery, drug and substance abuse, and acts of terrorism, including the killing of security operatives.

Zulum on Wednesday in Maiduguri held an emergency security meeting at the Government House and thereafter, briefed journalists.

“Intelligence reports before my office from different sources have indicated increasing activities of youth gangsterism operating in some parts of the state capital and Jere Local Government.

“This syndicate specialized not only on phone snatching in broad daylight, robbery and possession of locally made weapons but has now graduated into the killing of innocent lives, including security operatives,” the governor said.

Zulum expressed the government’s determination to restore peace and ensure the safety of all residents.

