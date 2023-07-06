Zonal APC chairmen task Tinubu on ministerial slot for FCT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the FCT have asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to break the jinx by appointing a minister from the…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the FCT have asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to break the jinx by appointing a minister from the FCT to deepen democratic development.

The Chairman, APC North East, Alhaji Aminu Abubakar, who spoke on behalf of the other stakeholders yesterday in Abuja, said the FCT deserved a seat in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for inclusive governance.

Abubakar said, “As we all know, the FCT becomes the epicentre of activities before, during and after every elections in Nigeria, and the people are active participants in the electioneering processes; both the natives and the non-natives.

“But after every election the people are relegated, marginalised and denied a place in the FEC where all parts of Nigeria are represented by a minister. We think this negates the principle of inclusiveness in governance, and we call on President Tinubu to reverse this ugly trend of political denial of the FCT people.”

He further said that with the “Renewed Hope” of President Tinubu they believed that there would be a paradigm shift from the old ways of political segregation and discrimination, noting that this was the time for inclusive governance which they hoped would be renewed with the appointment of an FCT native into the FEC.

He added that, “FCT has become a political orphan and the most politically marginalised people in Nigeria. We hope that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will break this age-long bad situation and make FCT an integral part of the country with a great sense of belonging by appointing a competent person from among the people of the FCT as a minister.”

Other leaders of the APC stakeholders are Pastor Olusegun Erinle, Chairman (APC South West); Hon David Omobolaji Obaje, Chairman (APC North Central); Mazi Agu Okechukwu Samuel Chairman South East APC Forum; Alhaji Idris Moriki (Chairman, APC North West) and Comrade Abdulwahab Ekekhide, Chairman (APC South South Forum).

